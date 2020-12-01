Sections
Sand artist creates sculpture to spread awareness on World AIDS Day in Odisha

The sculpture featured a red ribbon around a globe, with the slogan ‘Global solidarity, Share responsibility’.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 09:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bhubaneshwar

The sand art created by Moharana was sculpted on a beach in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (ANI)

Taking a step forward on the occasion of World AIDS Day to spread awareness against the disease, Odisha sand artist Subal Moharana created a sand sculpture highlighting a red ribbon, the universal symbol of global solidarity and shared responsibility in a fight against HIV.

World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year to fight against HIV and show support for people living with the disease. It was first celebrated in 1988.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has chosen to focus on “Global solidarity, resilient HIV services” as the theme for World AIDS Day this year.

The beautiful sand art created by Moharana was sculpted on a beach in Bhubaneswar on Monday, the eve of World AIDS Day.

Speaking to ANI, Moharana said that he hoped that his work would make people, especially the younger generation more aware about the disease.

“People across the world are suffering from AIDS. I have made this sculpture to spread awareness. I hope that the world will soon be free of this disease. It is the collective responsibility of the whole world, especially the young generation, to reduce its spread,” the popular sand artist said.

