Home / It's Viral / Sania Mirza’s ‘bazinga’ post on Instagram is for anyone who misses travelling

Chances are you’ll relate to this recent post shared by tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:39 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sania Mirza shared this throwback picture on Instagram.

Do you spend a major part of your day reminiscing about the holidays you had and feeling bad about the ones you didn’t? Chances are you’ll relate to this recent post shared by tennis star Sania Mirza on her Instagram account.

Mirza’s post perfectly and hilariously depicts the feelings of anyone who misses travelling.

“Off for some croissants and coffee in Paris, that too without a mask… in my dreams of course,” wrote Mirza on Instagram. Well, the only thing missing in the caption is Sheldon Cooper’s “bazinga!”. Of course the post is complete with a throwback photo of Mirza from her holiday.



Shared about three hours ago, the post has collected over 40,000 likes. Many people have shared reactions to the post, some complimenting Mirza for the picture and many sharing the laughing out loud emoji.



Mirza shared a similar picture from travels a few days ago as well. “Let’s go back ??? #missingparis,” she wrote as a caption.

Well these pictures of Sania Mirza sure make us miss travelling to beautiful places. What about you?

