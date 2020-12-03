Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan about traffic lights. Watch adorable video

If you follow tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram, you may have seen all the adorable posts she shares featuring her son Izhaan. Her recent post is a beautiful addition to those wonderful posts and will immediately put a smile on your face.

The post showcases a video of Mirza teaching little Izhaan about traffic lights. In the clip, Mirza asks Izhaan what green, red and orange colour traffic lights represent and Izhaan answers correctly and sweetly.

“It’s good to teach them young... Very young… learning all about signal boxes,” Sania Mirza wrote while sharing the video. Watch the video below:

Posted some three hours ago, the delightful video has received nearly two lakh views and more than 42,000 likes - and very much counting. Several people posted comments about the lesson in video, including actor Parineeti Chopra. “Why you doing this to my heart,” she posted in comments section.

Many others shared similar reactions.

“Lovely mother son duo,” posted an individual. “So cute,” wrote another not unlike others.

Many also shared heart and heart eye emojis to showcase their reactions.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Sania Mirza’s picture with son Izhaan will instantly make you smile