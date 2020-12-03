Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan about traffic lights. Watch adorable video

Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan about traffic lights. Watch adorable video

The video was shared by Sania Mirza on her personal Instagram profile.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:04 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sania Mirza’s post has received tons of love-filled comments. (Instagram/@mirzasaniar )

If you follow tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram, you may have seen all the adorable posts she shares featuring her son Izhaan. Her recent post is a beautiful addition to those wonderful posts and will immediately put a smile on your face.

The post showcases a video of Mirza teaching little Izhaan about traffic lights. In the clip, Mirza asks Izhaan what green, red and orange colour traffic lights represent and Izhaan answers correctly and sweetly.

“It’s good to teach them young... Very young… learning all about signal boxes,” Sania Mirza wrote while sharing the video. Watch the video below:



Posted some three hours ago, the delightful video has received nearly two lakh views and more than 42,000 likes - and very much counting. Several people posted comments about the lesson in video, including actor Parineeti Chopra. “Why you doing this to my heart,” she posted in comments section.



Many others shared similar reactions.

“Lovely mother son duo,” posted an individual. “So cute,” wrote another not unlike others.

Many also shared heart and heart eye emojis to showcase their reactions.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Sania Mirza’s picture with son Izhaan will instantly make you smile

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Dec 03, 2020 21:43 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Dec 03, 2020 21:43 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST

latest news

Here are a few places to see migratory birds this winter in Delhi NCR
Dec 03, 2020 22:21 IST
Indian economy is gradually recovering: IMF
Dec 03, 2020 22:19 IST
Install CCTV cameras at Covid wards to help kin monitor patient: Cong leader Bali to HP govt
Dec 03, 2020 22:19 IST
18 deaths, 837 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal
Dec 03, 2020 22:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.