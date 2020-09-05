Sections
Sarcasm to science of deduction: Things people want their favourite characters to teach them

“If your favourite character were a teacher, what would they teach?” Netflix asked. People replied and how!

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netflix India often shares witty and engaging posts on its official Twitter handle on varied occasions. They did the same to celebrate Teachers’ Day 2020 and that too in the most interesting way possible.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, they asked people a question. “If your favourite character were a teacher, what would they teach?” they tweeted. People obliged and how!

People selected various movie or show characters and shared what they would like to learn from them. Expectedly, the results are hilarious.

However, before reading what they shared, take a look at the tweet by Netflix India.



Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 1,400 likes, and the numbers are only increasing.

Keeping up with the popular trend of “Rasode me kaun tha,” this Twitter user selected Kokilaben and wrote that they would like to learn how to be an “ultimate detective.”

“We already have Professor and Raquel! Want them to teach how to make perfect plans, and execute them,” expressed another and shared this GIF.

“Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe would teach us how to be a good friend and to embrace our weirdness respectively,” tweeted another. Honestly, that is something we would love to learn too.

As for this individual, all they want to learn is sarcasm and that too from Chandler Bing:

This Twitter user wishes to learn how to fly dragons and who can teach that better than Mother of Dragons - Daenerys Targaryen:

Here’s what others shared:

What would you reply?

