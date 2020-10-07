Sections
Saree-clad dancer Eshna Kutty is back with two hoops. Video is absolutely stunning

The video shows Eshna Kutty, dressed in a beautiful saree, picking up two hoops as the hit song plays in the background.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:56 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Eshna Kutty dancing with two hoops. (Instagram/@eshnakutty)

Remember Eshna Kutty, the woman whose saree-clad hoop dancing video went all kinds of viral online? Well, she is back with a new video and this one is ever more amazing than the previous one. In the video, she dances to the song Chinnamma Chilakkamma from the 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities using two hoops.

The video starts with the hashtag #SareeFlow appearing on the screen. It then shows Kutty, dressed in a beautiful saree, picking up two hoops as the hit song plays in the background.

Take a look at her awesome dance moves. We must tell you that chances are the video will leave you with a desire to groove too:

Since being shared on October 5, the video has gathered close to 3.9 lakh views. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most wrote how they absolutely love Kutty’s smashing dance performance.

“Love, Love, Loveee,” wrote an excited Instagram user. “You are amazing. Makes me wanna cry,” expressed another. “Are you born with hoops ????? Superb” wrote a third along with a heart emoji. “twirl… twist and hoop all the way,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

