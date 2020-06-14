Saree-clad woman aces backflip, video is all kinds of wow. Watch

Have you ever seen a video which makes you say “wow” and you also end up seeing it on a loop? In case you’ve come across such a clip, you know what we’re a talking about. If not, let this video of a woman doing a backflip, while wearing a saree, be your first.

The video shows the “raw talent” of an individual as she perfectly does the flip. Chances are the clip will also make you gasp because of the sheer talent it captures.

Shared by Twitter user Sangitha Varier, the video has now piqued the attention of many. “What a talent! No shoes or proper floor and in a #Sareer. Watch her land perfectly on her hands,” Varier wrote a shared the video. She concluded her tweet by writing “#Indian Women are Real #SuperWomen.” In the post, she also tagged several people including Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Since being shared the post has gathered over 95,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 6,500 likes and close to 1,200 retweets.

Though it’s not known who is she or where the video was taken, that didn’t stop people from sharing appreciative comments. A few simply shared surprise emoji to express themselves.

“So Flexible. Amazing talent. Full control over her body and Kudos to her in managing her saree too,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing piece of talent. I salute her,” expressed another. “I can’t even land properly on my feet some days,” joked another.

“Wonderful update from you. Excellent work. Mind blowing performance by her. No less than any professional gymnast cartwheeling. Thank you so much for sharing,” expressed another while thanking the original poster for sharing the video.

