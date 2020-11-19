Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat’s Surat gets lion and lioness for first time in 5 years

Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat’s Surat gets lion and lioness for first time in 5 years

According to Rajesh Patel, Zoo Superintendent, Surat Municipal Corporation, this is the first time in five years the zoo has got lions.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Surat Gujarat

The image shows the lioness shifted to Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat. (Twitter/@ANI)

A lion and a lioness have been shifted from the Raipur Safari Park to Surat’s Sarthana Zoo, bringing much pleasure and excitement to the visitors.

According to Rajesh Patel, Zoo Superintendent, Surat Municipal Corporation, this is the first time in five years the zoo has got lions.

“The last time the zoo had lions was five years ago. The lion is three years old and the lioness is six years old. We are glad to welcome them from the Raipur Safari Park. They were quarantined for five days after their arrival and have now been put for public display,” Patel told ANI. He further said the lions were rare Asiatic breed.

The news agency also shared images of the animals:

A visitor, Mihir Oja, said that the Sarthana Zoo was a good place to visit, even amid pandemic, as social distancing norms were being followed meticulously.

“I have come here especially to see the lions. This is the best place to visit after such a long ongoing COVID-19 period. People are following COVID-19 protocols and ensuring social distance,” Ojha said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Nov 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development
Nov 19, 2020 12:07 IST

latest news

Gal Gadot is missing her Death on the Nile co-star Ali Fazal today
Nov 19, 2020 13:47 IST
Kangana’s comments on artist’s tweet about depression cause internet storm
Nov 19, 2020 13:43 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Q&A on vaccines, fans, qualifying, and costs
Nov 19, 2020 13:42 IST
Delhi zoo’s 15-year-old tiger B-2 dies
Nov 19, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.