Scaredy cat gets startled by its hooman’s socks. Are they really that stinky? Watch

In today’s edition of silly kitties we love to love, we bring to you ‘the scaredy-cat’.

Posted to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this clip is 10 seconds long.

The recording shows a white-and-black furred feline sitting atop a red couch. The cat nudges its head forward, sniffing the general vicinity. Its hooman appears to be sitting at the edge of the sofa. Their socked foot is the only body part visible in the frame.

As the kitty continues its exploratory inhaling, the cat parent lightly moves their socked toes. This action baffles the cat who subsequently goes flying back to the other edge of the couch. The kitty remains frozen for the few seconds, directing some death stares towards the clothing item. If looks could kill, this would be one life-less sock.

Since being shared on June 18, the post has amassed almost 8,000 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Did watching this strange cat leave you pondering over the motivation for its actions? Here is what Redditors inferred was the reasoning behind the kitty’s sudden startlement.

One person said, “Stinky feets”. To which somebody punnily responded with, “Smelly feet, smel-ly feet. Why aren’t they washing you?” referring to the humorous song Phoebe, a character from Friends, used to sing.

“Those socks gave that cat the heebie-jeebies” proclaimed a Reddit user. While another individual wrote, “How fast is his reflection, I see one frame between him moving his foot and the cat startling”.

A person inquired, “Legit what is on your socks though”. To which the original poster responded with, “Dobby the house-elf”. We don’t know about you, but that made us like this video even more.

What are your thoughts on this shocked cat?

Also Read | Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch