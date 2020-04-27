Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / It's Viral / School in China enforces social-distancing using this creative method

School in China enforces social-distancing using this creative method

This headgear doesn’t only help children maintain social-distance but also teaches them about the historical context of their country.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:25 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow posted these pictures on Twitter. (Twitter/@chowleen)

In China, previously the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, things are slowly returning back to normal. However, citizens, corporations, and government institutions must take utmost precautions to restrict the spread of COVID-19. In this scenario, one particular school in the city of Hangzhou has come up with a creative method to enforce social distancing norms whilst making sure the children still learn and have fun!

Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow posted these pictures to Twitter on April 27. They show first graders at Yangzheng Elementary School wearing ‘protective headgear’. These hats have a 3-foot-long horizontal rod, made of up soft and light materials such as cardboard or foam, attached to either side. Chow pointed out how these social-distancing friendly caps highly resemble headgear worm by Song Dynasty toppers. She took to Twitter to shed some light on the historical context of the design when writing, “The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposed to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function”.

Chow’s tweet currently has over 4,100 retweets and more than 8,100 likes.



Here is how tweeple reacted to the headgear that doesn’t only help children maintain social-distance but also teaches them about the historical context of their country.



One person wrote, “Wow! This is adorable and really interesting. I hope they are safe enough”. While another said, “Historical precedents used. Clever on the part of the teacher to be able to incorporate a history lesson and maintain social distancing”.

Here are some other reactions from the micro-blogging application:

 What are your thoughts on these creatively designed hats?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Best player ever seen’: Jose picks the GOAT & it’s not Messi or Ronaldo
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter
Apr 27, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.