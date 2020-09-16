Scientist posts honest pic of WFH setup. ‘You are all of us,’ say tweeple

Over the past few months, several working professionals have shared pictures and videos to show how they’re managing working from home. From pictures of WFH setups to the different attires one chooses for the workday to clips in which family remembers or pets interrupt Zoom conferences, social media is flooded with various experiences of people. Now, another tweet which highlights the reality of working from home has been shared on Twitter and people are finding it extremely relatable.

Gretchen Goldman, PhD shared two pictures on Twitter. While one shows her giving an interview on television in which only her face is visible, the other one shows the room she’s sitting in and her work setup. The second image shows toys scattered around the room and her laptop kept on a chair which is set on top of a table.

“Just so I’m being honest,” she captioned her tweet and also used the hashtag #SciMomJourneys.

Shared on September 16, the tweet has resonated with many. Since being shared it has collected over 1.4 lakh likes and nearly 15,000 retweets. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions from tweeple who find the share relatable.

“Love this. You are all of us, except that I’m surrounded by knitting and dog toys these days,” reads a comment on the post. “This is extremely relatable content,” reads another.

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think about the tweet? Did you find it relatable too?

Also Read | Swiggy’s ‘work from home versus work from office’ post is highly relatable. Seen it yet?