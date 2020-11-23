Scientists turn ‘jiggle’ inside the Sun into sound. Heard it yet?

The clip by NASA may make you wonder about the wonderful star of our solar system. (Twitter/@NASASun)

Have you ever thought if the Sun is silent or if it makes sounds? If you have, then this video by NASA will present you with an answer. Even if not, this is a clip which is mesmerising and intriguing, to say the least.

Shared on NASA Sun & Space Twitter account, the clip may make you wonder about the wonderful star of our solar system.

“This #SunDay, take in the sounds of our star. This is sonified data from @ESA and @NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, which has captured the dynamic movement of the Sun’s atmosphere for nearly 25 years,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post is complete with a link that further explains the process in detail.

In the video, Alex Young, associate director for science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, also describes what creates the sound inside the Sun and what its importance is in knowing more about the star.

Take a look:

Since being shared some 10 hours ago, it has also gathered 82,500 views.

“That’s so cool. Well, actually, it makes me feel great,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so cool, you’ll never know what science is capable of,” said another. “So cool,” expressed a third.

There were some who expressed their dissatisfaction over the voice-over in the video. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “I only wish there was less talking, so we could listen.”

What do you think of the video?