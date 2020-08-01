Sections
Sea otters form a raft and float in water, video is amazing

“A social animal, sea otters have been documented in rafts containing 1,000 animals!” Glacier Bay National Park’s official Twitter account added.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 08:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the sea otter raft. (Twitter@GlacierBayNPS)

Every now and then, we come across videos which leave us surprised and make us gasp in wonder. If you know what we’re talking about then this video involving otters will be a lovely watch for you. Even if you are not aware, let this clip be your first. Chances are it’ll leave you with a huge smile on your face,

Shared on Glacier Bay National Park’s official Twitter account, the video is not just amazing but 27 seconds of pure joy.

“Sea otter raft,” the park tweeted and the video exactly shows the same. “A social animal, sea otters have been documented in rafts containing 1,000 animals!” they added.

In the following lines, the park also shared information about the video in question. “Dozens of sea otters float together in the waters of Bartlett Cove. As we circle the otters, the mountains surrounding Glacier Bay pass by in the background,” they tweeted.



Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared, the video has already gathered more than 20,700 views – and counting. It has, additionally, collected over 1,200 likes and tons of comments. From expressing their surprise to comments about otters, people shared all sorts of reactions.

“Beautiful example of the tranquility that Glacier Bay and all of our national parks offer, if we just continue to protect the wildlife within. This is something for all generations to learn from and want to preserve beyond their individual lifetimes,” wrote a Twitter user. “I must say Glacier Bay is one of the most impressive places I’ve ever been. Just AWESOME,” expressed another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

