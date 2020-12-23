Sections
See you later alligator: 6-foot-long crocodile freed from a storm drain in Florida

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on their Facebook page.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the crocodile poking out of a storm drain. (Facebook/@SarasotaCountySheriff)

Picture this: You’re a nonchalant Floridian going out for a morning stroll. Between the sunshine lightly falling on your face and the wind softly brushing your hair, you don’t have a care in the world. When suddenly, you see a crocodile’s face poking out of a storm drain.

No, we’re not describing the new plot for an IT movie, which featured the renowned creepy clown Pennywise who tormented children from various sewers. We’re setting the scene for a real-life happening that took place in Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on their Facebook page on December 21. The share comprises an image of the alligator with text describing the incident. It reads, “Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog! Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this approximately 6’ alligator free himself from a storm drain. Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home’”.

It further goes onto state that, “A trapper was called, however, did not respond, so the gator was released. This happened along Cerromar Terrace in Venice”. Check out the post which has already accumulated almost 1000 shares and over 160 comments below:



If that post gave you the heebie-jeebies, then know that you’re not alone. Here’s what Facebook users had to say about the share. One person said, “Was he saying ‘We all float down here’” referencing Stephen King’s IT.

Another individual similarly wrote, “Pennywise the alligator. Where’s his red balloon?”. “Thanks for helping him, deputies. Great job,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Look who’s sunbathing: Huge crocodile found in woman’s backyard in Florida leaves netizens stunned

