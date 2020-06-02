Seen a more stellar ‘employee of the month’ than Stella the Dog? We bet you haven’t

Sections
Mike Devis, Stella’s human “best friend” took to Twitter to share this wonderful news of the doggo winning the title not once but for the third time in a row.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan TImes New Delhi

The image shows the adorable dog named Stella. (Twitter/@byMikeDavis)

There are plenty of perks when you are working from home. It could be the chance to follow the comfortable pyjama dress code daily or the opportunity to munch on some cheeky snacks. However, let’s face it, without the camaraderie of the office, there are times when it can feel a bit lonely. Thankfully, the presence of a furry ‘colleague’ can make the situation a whole lot better. Hence, it’s only fair that these new-found colleagues also get their due share of credit when it comes to a piece of appreciation from the organisation. Just like Stella here, who has been chosen as the ‘employee of the month’ by her human’s office Asbury Park Press, a daily newspaper in New Jersey.

Mike Devis, Stella’s human “best friend” took to Twitter to share this wonderful news of the doggo winning the title not once but for the third time in a row. Davis also shared images of the proud canine with her awards.

Since the announcement of this wonderful news, people can’t keep calm which was clear from the comments they dropped on the post. While some simply wrote “three months in a row,” in uppercase to show their excitement, others couldn’t stop commenting on the doggo’s adorableness.

“That is so funny. Man, I love this and what a good looking dog,” wrote a Twitter user. “3 MONTHS IN A ROW OMG STELLA,” commented another. “Congratulations Stella the dog!” wrote a third.



Appreciating the doggo’s incredible feat, an employee of the same organisation where Davis works asked, “Where is Stella’s Pulitzer?”. To which Davis responded with, “I gave it to her but she tore it apart so she could get at the squeaker.”

“Well deserved, extra treat,” tweeted a person, clearly happy by Stella’s performance. Another Twitter user wrote “Stella is Stellar!!” and we couldn’t have put it in better words.

What do you think of the star Stella?

