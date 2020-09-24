Sections
Seen the hilarious ‘Da Vinky’ memes flooding Twitter? Here’s how the trend started

Have you noticed tweets using the term ‘Da Vinky’ while scrolling through your Twitter feed and wondered what it’s about? Read to know more...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:34 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netflix Philippines also participated. (Twitter/@Netflix_PH)

If someone were to ask a person who spends a great amount of time on the Internet, what’s their favourite thing about it, memes would be mentioned somewhere on the list. For many, it would even top the list. If you think you identify with such a person, this story about a meme going viral is perfect for you.

Have you noticed tweets using the term ‘Da Vinky’ while scrolling through your Twitter feed and wondered what it’s about? Even if you haven’t, chances are you will soon. The ‘Da Vinky meme’ is all over Twitter but it has its origins on another social media platform.

The meme actually come from a video shared on TikTok. It all started when twins Chris and Patrick Voros tired a trivia game on the video sharing application, reports CNET. They were answering questions when the answer to a particular one stumped them. What they said soon went viral and even made its way onto Twitter. And now it’s a glorious meme.

Watch the video which started it all:



Since being shared on Twitter, the video has collected over 1.4 million views and counting. Many others have shared the video and now ‘Da Vinky’ or ‘Da Vinki’ is everywhere.

These two tweets may sum up this whole trend

What do you think about this viral meme?

