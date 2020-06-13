Seen the viral video of outdoor gym equipment moving by itself? Jhansi Police reveals the reason behind it

The image shows the equipment in question from the viral “ghost” video. (Screengrab)

A video of an outdoor gym equipment has gone all kinds of viral on social media because it captures the machine moving by itself. Now, many are sharing the video calling it a paranormal activity. To be precise, some people on social media are suggesting that it’s done by “ghosts”.

The video shows a group of policemen standing around an equipment placed in a park. In the video, the cops are recording something highly unusual, the machine moving all by itself without anyone operating it.

Expectedly, it didn’t take long for the video to be a topic of chatter on social media. From scared expressions to jokes, people soon started sharing all sorts of comments on the video.

Jhansi Police took to Twitter to issue a clarification behind this now viral video and chances are the real reason will leave you giggling. The department’s tweet when translated from Hindi details the reason behind the incident.

They wrote that someone used excessive amount of grease in the machine and gave it a nudge. Due to the lubricant, it started moving by itself for a few seconds. Some miscreant took a video and shared it on social media. During investigation, police tried the same thing and recorded it too.

The police concluded the tweet by saying that the claim that “ghosts” are moving the machine fake and no one should pay any heed to such news.

Jhansi Police also tweeted a video of CO of the city narrating the whole incident and the reason which caused it:

From lauding the department to dropping witty replies, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“Good work,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ghosts need gym too,” joked another. Expressing the same notion another individual commented, “Bhaiyaa is jhoole ko aap supplement me kya dete hai? [brother, which supplement do you give to this machine?].” “Wasn’t it Mr India doing exercise,” joked another.

“Thank you so much sir for the information,” wrote a Twitter user.