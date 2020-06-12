Sections
Serena Williams and her daughter dress up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. They’re the cutest

The video shows Serena Williams and her daughter dancing while dressed as Belle from the film Beauty and the Beast.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Instagram/@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. dressed up as Disney princess Belle from the film Beauty and the Beast is one of those cutest things you will see on the Internet today. A video shared on the celebrated tennis player’s Instagram profile shows the mother-daughter duo having a blast while dressed up in matching yellow dresses. They are seen dancing to Belle, the opening song of the film.

“Keeping busy,” with this caption Williams shared the video just a few hours ago and it has already gathered over 2.1 million likes – and counting.

The video starts with the duo setting down their popcorn buckets. Then they groove to the music and at one point the tennis star even walks on her couch – just like a Queen:



From calling the duo adorable to mentioning how the video is too lovable to handle, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.



“Olympia with the breakdancing choreography!!” commented an Instagram user. “That will be me in future as mom,” wrote another. “OMG! This is the cutest,” expressed another. “So cute,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

