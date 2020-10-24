Sections
Set, aim, trick or treat! Man builds ‘candypult’ for Halloween, netizens love it

During trick or treating, one can put candies in the bucket and launch it towards the person who will just have to catch it.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:25 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the candy catapult. (Facebook/@vicentmak)

Along with spookiness in the air, Halloween comes with the joy of trick or treating and lots of candy. And keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, people have come up with their own creative ways to enjoy trick and treating. A dad from Pennsylvania has also come up with a fun way to ensure that candies are available in a safe manner to the little ones out for the fun occasion. Chances are you may also find it fun and make one for yourself too.

Shared on Facebook by Vincent Mak, the post shows the creation of the candy catapult. One of the pictures show the finished catapult with a bucket at one side. During trick or treating, one can put candies in the bucket and launch it towards the person who will just have to catch it.

Check out the post:



Take a look at the candypult in action too:



Both the posts have received much love from netizens. While some lauded the efforts of Mak to create a safe and socially distanced way of enjoying Halloween, others found the apparatus to be really fun.

“Love it!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is an awesome idea,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this Halloween candy catapult?

