Several people gathered at this New York street with cameras, reason may leave you surprised

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:19 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by Warren Leight shows photographers with cameras. (Twitter@warrenleightTV)

It is safe to say that 2020 was not the easiest year to get through. Yet many persevered in keeping a positive outlook towards it. If you’re one such individual, then here is a Twitter story that may lift your spirits even further. It shows how life is full of positive surprises. Shared by American playwright Warren Leight, the Twitter thread is a must-read.

The story, divided into eight tweets, describes a situation spotted by Leight on a New York street. “Thread: A New York Story --On Sunday, I was walking in West Chelsea, and I saw what looked like a gaggle of paparazzi outside a brownstone,” reads the caption of the first tweet. Pictures are included with each tweet that shows several people, wearing masks and holding cameras, huddled on the sidewalk.

The thread goes on to unravel the reason for all the photographers huddling under a tree. Turns out, the photographers were gathered there to capture a little guest in the city. We won’t spoil the surprise for you. But brace yourselves for a treat:

Shared on December 10, the post has garnered over 78,200 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising the situation, others shared their experiences of bird-watching and discovering some really rare and incredible birds.

What are your thoughts on this thread?

