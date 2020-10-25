Shah Rukh Khan fans may adore this ‘wrong answers only’ Netflix India post

The image shows SRK as Rahul Khanna from the beloved 1998 Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Do you identify as a Shah Rukh Khan fan? Do you rewatch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ever so often? Are you often caught reciting dialogues such as, “Simple, pyar dosti hai, love is friendship...” or “Hello dear, never fear... Raj is here”? If so, then this share by Netflix India may be right up your alley. However, don’t worry if you’re not a K..K..K... King Khan fan. The responses to this ‘wrong answers only’ post are so hilarious that they may make you giggle anyway.

Netflix India shared this video on their official Instagram account on October 24. The recording shows SRK as Rahul Khanna from the beloved 1998 Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The text on the screen reads, “Guess the movie. Wrong answers only”.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 21,000 likes.

Netflix India took the first shot at guessing the movie incorrectly. They wrote, “We’ll start: Kya Kool Hai Rahul,” as the caption. Instagram users soon followed suit.

Here are some funny replies from netizens. One person said, “How I met your Mother”.

Another individual wrote, “Main Hoon Na”. “Baywatch,” read one comment under the share.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Don… Naam to sunahi hoga”. A different Instagram user stated, “Sholay”.

“Kabhi Kuch Nahi Hota!” joked a netizen. An individual declared, “Beti Ne Banadi Jodi,” referencing another famous film starring SRK called Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

What are your thoughts on the share? Any comments that you found incredibly witty? Additionally, what would your ‘wrong answers only’ response be to this post?

Also Read | This Monica and Chandler version of ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ meme will make you go ‘aww’