Shakira does the Emoji Challenge. The video is a must-watch

Shakira’s video has amassed over 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Shakira trying on an Instagram filter. (Instagram/@shakira)

Shakira has often entertained many with her fantastic voice and highly dance-able tunes. Now, the singer of famous tracks such as Waka Waka and Whenever, Wherever is charming netizens in a whole new way.

She shared a video on her official Instagram account on October 4. The caption of the post, which is in Spanish, when loosely translated reads, “Here’s my #ImitaElEmoji challenge”.

The recording shows her trying on an Instagram filter. Herein, the singer tries to mimic the expressions represented by various emojis. The filter then takes a picture of each of her looks places them right above her head, in the frame.

It looks like Shakira had a whole lot of fun while using the filter. Watching the recording is also quite enjoyable. Check it out:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 1.5 million likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “My beautiful angel”.

Another individual wrote, “So cool”. “Hahaha I love it!” read one comment under the post.

Many also left emojis such as hearts and clapping hands under the share. An Instagram user declared, “You’re so pretty”. Somebody else proclaimed, “Lovely”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it leave you smiling as well? Is this filter something you’ll be trying on too?

