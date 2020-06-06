Sections
Home / It's Viral / Shark chomps on diver’s foot fin in a scary encounter. See pics

Shark chomps on diver’s foot fin in a scary encounter. See pics

The pictures have now sparked all sorts of comments.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the shark swimming beside the diver. (Private jet to take pets from Delhi to Mumbai, each seat cost Rs 1.6 lakh)

There are times when the Internet brings us the stories of divers encountering sharks. It goes without saying that the stories are scary. Now a similar tale has surfaced online and chances are you’ll find the story of this man meeting a shark frightening.

The incident came into limelight after being shared on Facebook. Posted by Lachlan Pye, the event is depicted in a series of pictures. As for the caption, Pye wrote, “So this happened.” Then he revealed that while diving, he came across a bull shark. Turns out, at the end of the encounter the shark took away his foot fin and went away. Pye concluded the post by saying he was “pretty lucky” to get out of the situation.

In his post, he also shared a set of images which capture the entire incident.



Since being shared his post has received varied comments from people. While some were happy that he escaped unharmed, others couldn’t help but make jokes about the shark taking away his foot fin.



“Very lucky man,” wrote a Facebook user. “Not the new fins. But honestly glad you’re ok mate. Very scary,” wrote another. “Very scary but funny,” expressed another.

“I didn’t see it at all until it was underneath me,” Pye told to 9 News. “It pulled my foot down, I felt my ankle move and I looked down and it had taken a couple of chomps at the fin,” he added.

What do you think of this picture series?

Also Read | Picture of terrifyingly close call between surfer and shark goes viral

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 not ‘exploded’ in India but risk remains: WHO expert
Jun 06, 2020 13:13 IST
PM Modi’s participation in Yoga Day programme in Leh doubtful: AYUSH Ministry
Jun 06, 2020 13:07 IST
Is this cat broken? Does it see ghosts? Watch this weird video to decide
Jun 06, 2020 13:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid patients within 24 hrs, says Delhi govt and all the latest news
Jun 06, 2020 12:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.