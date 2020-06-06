Shark chomps on diver’s foot fin in a scary encounter. See pics

The image shows the shark swimming beside the diver. (Private jet to take pets from Delhi to Mumbai, each seat cost Rs 1.6 lakh)

There are times when the Internet brings us the stories of divers encountering sharks. It goes without saying that the stories are scary. Now a similar tale has surfaced online and chances are you’ll find the story of this man meeting a shark frightening.

The incident came into limelight after being shared on Facebook. Posted by Lachlan Pye, the event is depicted in a series of pictures. As for the caption, Pye wrote, “So this happened.” Then he revealed that while diving, he came across a bull shark. Turns out, at the end of the encounter the shark took away his foot fin and went away. Pye concluded the post by saying he was “pretty lucky” to get out of the situation.

In his post, he also shared a set of images which capture the entire incident.

Since being shared his post has received varied comments from people. While some were happy that he escaped unharmed, others couldn’t help but make jokes about the shark taking away his foot fin.

“Very lucky man,” wrote a Facebook user. “Not the new fins. But honestly glad you’re ok mate. Very scary,” wrote another. “Very scary but funny,” expressed another.

“I didn’t see it at all until it was underneath me,” Pye told to 9 News. “It pulled my foot down, I felt my ankle move and I looked down and it had taken a couple of chomps at the fin,” he added.

What do you think of this picture series?

