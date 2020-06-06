Sections
Home / It's Viral / Shashi Tharoor tweets video of dancers’ tribute for frontline healthcare workers. Watch

Shashi Tharoor tweets video of dancers’ tribute for frontline healthcare workers. Watch

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote about the power of dance and music in these trying times while sharing the video.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video by a group called Dancers Across Borders. (Twitter/ Dancers Across Borders)

Talking about the power of dance and music in these trying times, Tharoor tweeted the YouTube video on his handle. In his tweet, he mentioned that the performance is by a group called Dancers Across Borders which brings “together dancers from around the world to express their passion and creativity.”

The video is a montage of five women dancing to the same tracks even though they are in different parts of the world. They start their performance by dancing to Vande Mataram and end it with Mangalam Prayer.

What’s interesting is that despite being in different parts of the world they dance in total synchronisation.

In the caption on YouTube, the five dancers are identified as Nayana Tharoor , Roshini PK, Rajalakshmy Nair, Anahita Java, Divya Java and Riya Roopjit.



Since being shared, the video has sparked all sorts of comments. The amazing performance of the dancers left most people amazed.

“Well done ladies! Keep up the good work,” wrote a YouTube user. “Just beautiful and very thoughtful,” commented another. “So awesome,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BSF constable commits suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district
Jun 06, 2020 20:49 IST
Students living near Panjab University’s regional centres may be allowed to take exams there
Jun 06, 2020 20:48 IST
Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics
Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital
Jun 06, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.