She posed as cop and ‘issued’ Covid challans in Delhi, got caught herself. Incident reminds people of different films

The official Twitter handle of DCP West Delhi shared a tweet detailing the incident along with pictures of the woman. (Twitter/@DCPWestDelhi)

Perpetrators disguised as cops taking advantage of people is a reoccurring theme in movies. Something similar happened in real-life in Delhi. However, unlike the movies, the perpetrator was outsmarted by police officials who caught the fake cop.

In a bizarre incident, a woman posing as assistant sub-inspector was caught by police while ‘issuing’ challans to Covid-19 rule violators. A post shared on the official Twitter handle of DCP West Delhi details the incident.

“Fake lady ASI issuing Covid challans nabbed,” says the tweet posted on the handle. The tweet goes on to identify the woman and details how she was caught.

“Tamanna Jahan couldn’t outsmart HC Satish & CT Ashok/PS Tilak Nagar while issuing challans for COVID violations to the unsuspecting violators as ASI in fake uniform,” the tweet says further.

The tweet, complete with two pictures of the woman, ends by saying she has been “booked accordingly”.

A post about the incident has also been shared by news agency ANI.

The posts have prompted several reactions from tweeple.

“Reminds me of Babli from Bunty aur Babli,” commented an individual, who was reminded of a film about a duo that pulls off all sorts of cons on unsuspecting people. “Special 26 Part 2,” posted another, saying it seems like a sequel to the 2013 heist film.

What are your thoughts on this?