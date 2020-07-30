Sections
Home / It's Viral / She reunites with stolen teddy bear with mom’s last message. Ryan Reynolds is beyond happy, Twitter too

She reunites with stolen teddy bear with mom’s last message. Ryan Reynolds is beyond happy, Twitter too

Mara Soriano took to Twitter to share the happy news that she got back her teddy bear.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Mara Soriano with her teddy bear. (Twitter/mara soriano)

The Internet is graced with all sorts of stories, but those with happy endings often turn out to be netizens’ favourite. Just like the story of a woman reuniting with her stolen teddy bear, which has the last message from her mom.

A few days back, the tweet by Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool gained people’s attention. Taking to Twitter, he requested people to help a woman named Mara Soriano get back her teddy bear which was stolen. He promised to reward $5,000 to anyone who returns the toy.

Sarino’s story came to the limelight after she took to Reddit to request people to help her find the toy which has sentimental value to her. In her post, she also mentioned that the toy contains the voice of her late mother.

She again took to Twitter to share the good news that she has got back her toy. The post is complete with an image of Sarino holding the teddy bear and the smile on her face conveys just how much the toy means to her.



Ryan Reynolds also retweeted her post with a happy caption. “In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

People were more than happy about this news of reunion, and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same in the comments sections of the posts.

“AAHHHH I’M SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!! Is her voice box safe? Please tell me it’s safe!” inquired a Twitter user. To which Deborah Goble, a reporter for CBC whose tweet initially captured Reynolds’ attention about the entire incident, replied, “Yes it’s safe. And the bear was in a bag so it’s very clean. We are all so happy.”

A Twitter user suggested that Reynolds should feature Sarino and her bear in the next Deadpool film as that would be awesome. There were many who seconded the notion.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did this happy ending make you emotional too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
Improving K-12 education in India, the Shibulal way
Jul 30, 2020 13:34 IST
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Jul 30, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.