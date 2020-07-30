She reunites with stolen teddy bear with mom’s last message. Ryan Reynolds is beyond happy, Twitter too

The Internet is graced with all sorts of stories, but those with happy endings often turn out to be netizens’ favourite. Just like the story of a woman reuniting with her stolen teddy bear, which has the last message from her mom.

A few days back, the tweet by Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool gained people’s attention. Taking to Twitter, he requested people to help a woman named Mara Soriano get back her teddy bear which was stolen. He promised to reward $5,000 to anyone who returns the toy.

Sarino’s story came to the limelight after she took to Reddit to request people to help her find the toy which has sentimental value to her. In her post, she also mentioned that the toy contains the voice of her late mother.

She again took to Twitter to share the good news that she has got back her toy. The post is complete with an image of Sarino holding the teddy bear and the smile on her face conveys just how much the toy means to her.

Ryan Reynolds also retweeted her post with a happy caption. “In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

People were more than happy about this news of reunion, and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same in the comments sections of the posts.

“AAHHHH I’M SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!! Is her voice box safe? Please tell me it’s safe!” inquired a Twitter user. To which Deborah Goble, a reporter for CBC whose tweet initially captured Reynolds’ attention about the entire incident, replied, “Yes it’s safe. And the bear was in a bag so it’s very clean. We are all so happy.”

A Twitter user suggested that Reynolds should feature Sarino and her bear in the next Deadpool film as that would be awesome. There were many who seconded the notion.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did this happy ending make you emotional too?