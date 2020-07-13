Sher-locked in home: Netizens are highly relating to pic shared by Netflix India

Sections
Chances are that you will also find some uncanny similarities with the mood portrayed in the picture shared by Netflix India.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:27 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo by Netflix India shows an extremely bored Sherlock sprawled over an armchair. (Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

There are numerous scenes from popular TV shows which possess the ability to capture one’s emotions perfectly. And Netflix India has shared one such highly relatable photo from the popular series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch. After spending a long time inside and probably counting every tile and cobweb in your home, chances are that you will also find some uncanny similarities with the mood portrayed in the picture.

Posted on Twitter, the photo shows an extremely bored Sherlock sprawled over an armchair. Ardent fans of the series might remember the next dialogue that comes after this scene.

Netflix India shared the post on July 12, with the text, “Caption this”. Take a look at the post:



The photo has garnered over 3,800 likes along with tons of comments. Netizens used their creative juices to come up with some hilarious, unique and innovative captions for the photo.



Here are some hilarious thoughts from tweeple:

One individual had a rather fun suggestion

To which an amazed Netflix India replied with

That moment of despair

We can’t even imagine how real this is

This is probably an actual representation of most of us

Well if Sherlock met Hansa Parekh from Khichdi, this would’ve been the dialogue instead

What caption comes to your mind after looking at this picture?

