Shopkeeper lets stray dog rest inside during heavy rain, clip will fill your heart with joy. Watch

The Internet provides us with many warm gestures of kindness and a clip shared by the Instagram page Street dogs of Bombay just fits right in. The clip shows how sometimes, a small act of kindness can make the life of another a whole lot better especially if it is a stray animal. With the incoming monsoon season, along with humans, stray animals are the worst sufferers. Shivering in the cold, wet weather they have very little places to take shelter from the rain. That’s why this clip is a must-watch for everyone and chances are that it will melt your heart into a puddle.

The clip shared on Instagram, shows the interior of a shop in Mumbai. A few seconds into the video, a person opens the door of the shop and one can figure out that it is raining heavily outside as a stray dog sits on the doorstep. The person calls the shivering, wet dog inside. A bit hesitant at first, the dog wags its tail, probably overwhelmed by the kindness and comes inside only to make a small place for itself by the door.

“This soul was sitting in front of shop during heavy rains, the kind owner of the shop noticed and allowed her to come inside. She was a little doubtful but later she accepted the kind gesture and came inside,” reads a part of the caption.

Take a look at the whole story:

Posted on July 14, the clip has garnered over 16,000 views and tons of heart emojis from netizens. “She was so hesitated. It felt she did not want to bother the human. They understand everything. All they wish to get is some love from us,” writes an Instagram user. “In monsoon please provide food and shelter to stray animals,” pleads another.

“This video stole my heart. Also the dog is so cute and understanding it just entered the shop and made itself comfortable at the door itself rather than walking around,” says a third. “I wish every human being was this much kind to animals,” comments a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this kind gesture?