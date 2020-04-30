#ShoppingBagChallenge is making netizens create dazzling outfits from bags. Seen them yet?

Pull out all those old shopping bags from the corner of your closet and join in the fun. (Instagram)

Netizens never fail to cater to the needs of their fellow netizens who come up with innovative challenges. This time *they’re all participating in the shopping bag challenge. Spread across Instagram, the trend is making netizens turn a shopping bag into chic and quirky dresses. This quarantine fashion has taken the Internet by storm. You too can glam up for your stay-at-home yet gorgeous avatar.

We know it’s impossible to soothe your inner fashionista since all the stores are closed. But fret not. Pull out all those old shopping bags from the corner of your closet and join in the fun. All you need to pull off the #ShoppingBagChallenge is a shopping bag - the more colourful, the better, some accessories to make your look more fashion magazine-esque, and of course your phone.

However, if you’re looking for some inspo before you get cracking on this trend, here are some divas who aced the challenge in their own fabulous ways,

Who knew a Gucci bag is all you need for an artistic look

Okay, Louis Vuitton needs to make a skirt like this

If people knew a brown paper bag can be so fashionable, they probably wouldn’t throw them out

Get any bag they said…

We are totally digging this LBD look

This one deserves a spot in fashion week

And this challenge is not for you gals only. Look at these adorable kids pulling off the challenge

So what are you waiting for? Grab that bag and start experimenting with your look and don’t forget to take a picture.