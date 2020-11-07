Single man becomes dad after adopting 5 siblings so they’re not separated. See pics

Every now and then, we come across such stories of humanity that warm our hearts and leave us with a feeling of happiness. The story of this Ohio man named Robert Carter is among them. It is a story of how he adopted five siblings together to make sure that they don’t have to stay apart from each other.

Carter himself was put in a foster home when he was just a kid, reports Fox 29. At that time, he was separated from his eight other siblings. As a person who understood the pain of being separated from their loved ones, he didn’t want others to go through the same situation. That is why while fostering three boys, Robert Jr., Giovanni and Kiontae back in 2019, he also welcomed their sisters Marionna and Makayla, after he came to know about them. After reuniting the kids, he, eventually, adopted them all.

Taking about the situation, Stacey Barton, the adoption case manager, told FOX 29, “I’ve never had a single father adopt five children.”

“His childhood background has made him aware of the importance of keeping siblings together,” Barton added.

It’s not only the kids’ lives which has changed forever - this decision has had a great impact on Carter too. “Ever since I’ve gotten the kids, I don’t suffer from depression. They’ve helped me and changed me in so many ways,” he told People.

He also takes to Instagram to share images of his family. Called @ thecarterfamily5, the profile is filled with pictures which show the happy kids with their new dad.

Here’s one taken after the adoption process was completed where the girls are dressed in red dresses and the boys are wearing black suits. The smiles on their faces clearly reflect their happiness.

Check out more adorable images of the family.

The profile also has a gofundme link which says that it’s for a new house. “The Carter Family is now looking to buy a new forever home where the kids can grow into our next future leaders,” reads a portion of the description on the page.