Sister duo sings in perfect sync, netizens love their video. Watch

Sister duo sings in perfect sync, netizens love their video. Watch

The melodious clip of these two sisters will make you play it in loop.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:01 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Antara and Ankita Nandy. (Instagram/@antara_nandy)

In today’s edition of amazing talent from the Internet is a clip of two sisters singing in perfect synchronization that you shouldn’t miss. Shared on Instagram, the melodious video has grabbed the attention of netizens and may make you crave for the full version of the rendition.

The video was posted from Antara Nandy’s Instagram profile and features her sister Ankita Nandy too. The video shows the sisters singing a few lines of the popular song Nashe Si Chadd Gayi from the film Befikre. It’s likely you’ll want to hear this perfectly sung harmony on loop because just once won’t feel enough.

Take a look at the video:



Posted on September 24, the clip has garnered more than 4.1 million views along with over 2 lakh likes. Netizens didn’t hold back while appreciating the duo’s performance. Many also dropped fire and clapping hands emojis in the comments section.



“Synqueens,” wrote an Instagram user. “You girls are awesome,” commented another. “Such a melodious voice you girls have,” appreciated a third.

“Loved it!” said a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

