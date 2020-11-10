Sections
Six-year-old from Ahmedabad bags world record title for youngest computer programmer

Arham Om Talsania, a Class 2 student has cleared the Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Ahmedabad

A six-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has bagged Guinness World Record as the World’s Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing the Microsoft certification exam. (ANI)

A six-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has entered Guinness World Record as the World’s Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing the Python programming language.

Arham Om Talsania, a Class 2 student has cleared the Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre.

“My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python,” Talsania told ANI.

“When I got my certificate from Python, I was creating small games. After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record certificate,” he said.



Talsania dreams to become a business entrepreneur and help everyone

“I want to be a business entrepreneur and help everyone. I want to make apps, games, and systems for coding. I also want to help the needy,” he said.

Arham Talsania’s father Om Talsania who is a software engineer said that his son had developed an interest in coding and he taught him the basics of programming.

“Since he was very young he was very much interested in gadgets. He used to play games on tablet devices. He also used to solve puzzles. When he developed an interest in playing video games, he thought to create it. He used to see me doing coding,” he said.

“I taught him basics of programming and he started creating his own small games. He also got recognized as a Microsoft technology associate. We applied for Guinness Book World record as well,” he added.

