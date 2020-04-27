Sections
60 Indian doctors dancing to Pharrell Williams’ Happy song is the best thing on the internet

The doctors are calling it ‘Song of Hope’ and it has been made to raise awareness towards mental health during these testing times.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

In the 4 minutes 32 seconds video, the doctors are seen dancing to the beat of Pharrell Williams’ sensational song Happy. 

During these uncertain times, this dancing video of 60 Indian doctors will surely perk up your mood.  These doctors are our Covid-19 heroes, who are at the forefront fighting this battle of Coronavirus pandemic with us. 

In the 4 minutes 32 seconds video, the doctors are seen dancing to the beat of singer Pharrell Williams’ sensational song Happy. 

A video shared by The Ministry of Memories on Instagram wrote that this is an effort to bring some sunshine and raise awareness towards mental health.  These young doctors from various cities of India including Bangalore, Pune, Surat, Nagpur, Agra, Indore, Kochi, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Prayagraj are showing us some serious moves.

The video has been conceptualised by Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh, Dr Sheetal Sawankar and Dr Unnati Mamtora. And they are calling it the ‘Song Of Hope’. 



The video has now become an anthem is being widely shared on social media with people lauding these doctors’ dancing skills.

Check out the video here.

 

