Sketches to say sorry to angry posts, how people are reacting to the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Allegedly, the pineapple was offered to the elephant by a local (Twitter/ANI)

In a brutal incident of animal abuse, a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after eating a pineapple filled with crackers. It was allegedly offered to her by a local who had stuffed the fruit with crackers. The incident has enraged people from all walks of life and they’re not holding themselves back while condemning this brutality. People have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express anger over this incident, also demanding action against the perpetrators.

“It died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw,” the wildlife officer of Silent Valley National Park told ANI.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda are among those who took to Twitter to speak against this heinous act.

“How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way,” tweeted Shraddha Kapoor.

Randeep Hooda wrote, “An act most #inhumane to willfully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable.” He then tagged several people, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and urged them to take strict action against the culprits.

Besides expressing their anger against this inhuman act, people are also sharing drawings and sketches to convey their emotions.

Here’s a sketch where a Twitter user has imagined the last conversation which transpired between the mother and her unborn baby:

Another Twitter user shared this image to show how some humans betray the trust of animals:

Expressing the same notion, here’s what another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

“There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone,” tweeting a quote by actor Sylvester Stallone, this is what a Twitter user shared:

Some posted angry tweets over the incidents. A few also wrote that the whole incident has shaken them to the core.

“How can we expect nature will not punish us? You could not have given anything to eat. Why give a fruit filled with explosive? WE WANT JUSTICE!” wrote a Twitter user. “RIP humanity! This incident has shown literacy doesn’t guarantee common sense and humanity,” expressed another.

Another Twitter user shared this image to say “sorry” and we think he voices the feelings of several people across the nation:

Forest officials reported that the animal was spotted standing in the river for some time in an attempt to get relief from the pain before it died.