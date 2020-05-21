Sections
Home / It's Viral / Sky turns purple-pink in Bhubaneswar after Cyclone Amphan, people tweet pics

Sky turns purple-pink in Bhubaneswar after Cyclone Amphan, people tweet pics

Several people are sharing images of purple-pink skies across Bhubaneswar with a motivating note.

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows purple-pink in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter/ Debadutta Samal)

Cyclone Amphan, packed with gusting winds and torrential rain, roared into West Bengal and Odisha yesterday. It wreaked havoc in the regions, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Amid these, however, there are some images from Bhubaneswar which are now going viral. The images show purple-pink skies across Bhubaneswar, Odisha after the cyclone passed through the city. Several people are sharing these images with a motivating note that even the most terrifying of times cannot crush the human spirit.

“My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. The evening sky!” wrote a Twitter user and shared a glimpse of the sky.

Several others also shared images from different areas of the city and they show the beautiful face of nature post the scary one.

“Bhubaneswar skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this image:



“Purple sky makes everything seem magical. This bliss is sprinkled by our almighty after the cyclone passed,” wrote yet another.

Check out what people tweeted:

Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal, Amphan entered through northern Odisha before ripping through West Bengal. It’s the strongest cyclone to have originated from the Bay of Bengal in decades.

NDRF teams are working to ensure all possible assistance to people in the areas affected by the cyclone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas in Bengal
May 21, 2020 16:50 IST
International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion
May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
Fire breaks out at jewellery showroom in Delhi
May 21, 2020 16:48 IST
Raktanchal: Nikitin Dheer returns with bloody gangster drama, watch promo
May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.