Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Slow and steady wins the race’: Video with valuable lesson impresses netizens

‘Slow and steady wins the race’: Video with valuable lesson impresses netizens

The clip shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen shows a spoon and lemon race.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid walking slowly but steadily towards the finish line. (Twitter/@sudharamenIFS)

Growing up, you may have heard of the story of the hare and tortoise and the saying, ‘slow and steady wins the race’. A video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen serves as the perfect example of that notion.

The clip starts by showing some children standing on the starting line for the popular spoon and lemon race. The game requires each participant to balance a lemon on a spoon and reach the finish line before the others without dropping it.

A few seconds into the video, as the race beings, except a single kid, all the others start walking briskly towards the finish line and consequently drop their lemons. Only one of them manages to end the race with the lemon still on the spoon.

“’Slow and steady wins the race’ - true at all times. Have a great week,” reads the caption alongside the video. Check out the clip below:

Posted on October 26, the video has garnered over 21,300 views along with more than 2,200 likes. Netizens dropped many appreciative comments for the valuable lesson taught in the video. Many also expressed how the spoon and lemon race brought back childhood memories. Others shared clapping hands emojis for the post.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
Oct 28, 2020 15:52 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Oct 28, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Sensex, Nifty range-bound as earnings offset weak global cues
Oct 28, 2020 15:54 IST
Sensex plunges 599.64 points to end at 39,922.46; Nifty tumbles 159.80 points to 11,729.60
Oct 28, 2020 15:54 IST
NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for first round of seat allotment begins, here’s direct link
Oct 28, 2020 15:46 IST
‘Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors to work with’: Jaydeep Ahlawat
Oct 28, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.