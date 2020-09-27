Slow-motion video of tennis racquet has netizens hooked. Watch to know why

Among the many slow-motion videos the Internet has to offer, some present the viewers with an odd sense of satisfaction. Just like this video of a ball bouncing on a tennis racquet. The clip is so satisfying that chances are you won’t be able to watch this video just once.

Shared on Instagram by Philip, a tennis coach from Germany, the clip shows a tennis racket full of dirt. As the video starts, a tennis ball bounces on the racquet and that results into an oddly satisfying scattering of the dirt in slow-motion.

“When there is too much clay and the kids have a lot of fantasy,” reads a part of the caption. “What a mess! But you have to admit that it definitely looks cool,” the post further says.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 18, the clip has garnered over 23,000 views along with more than 2,300 likes. People were amazed to see the surreal slow motion video and didn’t hold back while expressing their reactions to this excellent capture. Many also dropped heart and clapping hands emojis in the post’s comments section.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“This is absolutely incredible!” wrote an Instagram user. “This clip is superb!” commented another. “Love this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this satisfying video?