Small doggo rescues big stick from a puzzling obstacle. Watch adorable video

The little pooch refuses to give up on his stick and tries to rescue it. (Instagram/@boscoandhisbigstick)

Most of us have a particular thing that we are attached to without any logical explanation. For this small doggo, that obsession is about big sticks. Bosco, the dachshund loves sticks so much that he just can’t have enough of it. Wagging his tiny tail, Bosco has now made netizens gush over his cuteness thanks to this adorable video. Chances are that you will also become a fan of Bosco after watching it.

Posted on his official Instagram page, the clip shows Bosco, excitedly running along a path strewn with leaves, with a huge stick in his mouth. But an unwanted obstacle blocks Bosco’s path as his stick gets stuck in between two branches.

The little pooch refuses to give up on his stick and tries to rescue it in various attempts as cheers from his human can be heard in the background. In the end, Bosco successfully frees his stick with his presence of mind.

The clip may remind you of one sprightly squirrel from the movie Ice Age, who never let go of his precious acorn come what may.

Check out the video and judge for yourself:

The clip has garnered over 32,000 views since being shared. While some couldn’t stop praising the little doggo’s intelligence, others were left gushing at the handsome good boi.

“Such a clever boy!” comments an Instagram user. “Smart boi on his way to steal your heart,” says another.

“Cutest video I’ve seen in a while,” says a third.

What do you think of this large stick carrying smol boi?