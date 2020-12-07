Sections
Small group of Germans dressed in Santa robes and hats race despite pandemic rules

Normally up to 1,200 people take part in the Santa Claus run in the eastern town of Michendorf, but this year participants were asked to keep their distance and post photos of themselves while running.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:40 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Michendorf Germany

People dressed as Santa Claus race through the streets of Michendorf, near Berlin, during Nikolaus Lauf (Saint Nicholas run), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Germany. (REUTERS)

A small group of hardy Germans sought to keep alive an annual tradition on Sunday despite coronavirus restrictions as they took part in a run dressed in Santa robes and hats.

“We think it is very sad that the run can’t take place normally this year,” said running club member Sebastian Stolle.

People dressed as Santa Claus race through the streets of Michendorf, near Berlin, during Nikolaus Lauf (Saint Nicholas run), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Germany. ( REUTERS )

“The number of runners is limited and there are different schedules to run. There is not a starting line and time for everyone. Everyone can just run at a different time and that is really helpful,” said Grit Schmidt, one of the few dozen running Santas.

A man dressed as Santa Claus wears a protective face mask before he races through the streets of Michendorf, near Berlin, during Nikolaus Lauf (Saint Nicholas run), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Germany. ( REUTERS )

While Germany managed to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and has closed restaurants and bars, and limited public gatherings.

