Smart doggo wins ‘patience test’ in the most pawfect manner, ends up getting 2 treats. Watch

The recording of this clever pupper has amassed nearly four million views.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:46 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a golden-furred doggo. (Twitter/@MorrisseyHelena)

If you’re a dog parent, know someone who is raising a cute canine child, or are generally familiar with pooch behaviour, then you may know that doggos have a reputation of being derpy. Whether it be chasing a ball that hasn’t been thrown or believing that their hoomans have disappeared when they’re just hiding under the blanket, the list of such actions is long and quite amusing. However, here is a golden-furred pupper who may make you rethink that notion. This doggo’s smarts, perfectly captured in an almost 45-second-long video, appear to be giving the whole species a PR makeover.

Re-shared on Twitter on November 14, this clip was posted by British financier Helena Morrissey. “Dogs,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording opens to a shot of pet parent placing a treat on a table for his pooch. He is seen saying something to the canine before leaving the room.

This trick, famously known as the ‘patience test’, is viral on the Internet. There is no dearth of videos that show pet parents leaving their animal children with delicious food items and the instructions to not consume them until they are back. But this doggo may have had the best response to being tested on its patience. Check out what it did here:



Are you floored by this pupper’s intelligence? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has accumulated over one lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “The best”.

Another individual wrote, “Made me smile”. “That’s incredible, I love the bit where the dog suddenly remembers it hasn’t pushed the drawer shut,” read one comment under the post.

Some on the thread commented on how the dog may have been trained to perform the stunt. To which, Morrissey responded, “We all know this Anne. But it’s still funny and a cat couldn’t do this”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

