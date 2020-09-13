‘Smiling’ shark to ‘dancing’ bird, these funny wildlife pictures will brighten up your day

Ever seen a shark ‘smiling’? Or a bird ‘dancing’ with happiness? Well, the official Instagram profile of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards gives you all that and more. Submitted by keen-eyed photographers from all over the world, these images capture different inhabitants of the wild world in varied funny positions. There is a possibility that some or all of these images will make you laugh out loud.

Just like this “absolutely brilliant and joyous” image which shows a ‘smiling’ multi-hued European Parrotfish captured at the Canary Islands, Spain.

This is not the only picture of a smiling fish which can tickle your funny bone. Check out this other image which is equally, if not more, entertaining:

Here is another post which captures different “brown bears, clearly with a strong sense of timing.”

There are many who like to groove and twirl to showcase their happiness. Is this bird doing the same?

One of the entries also captures something exceptionally funny – a ‘very rude’ turtle:

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is conducted each year and invites people to submit funny pictures of the wild animals, birds or sea creatures. Started by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the images are sent by both passionate conservationists and professional photographers, reports the BBC.

All these images are a delight to the eyes and present light-hearted relief, which is a need especially in the current times. So, sit back and enjoy some more of such images which will induce giggles.

“One moment the humans are all gone, the next minute they all come out in masks,” shared with this caption, this picture is hilarious:

A great cricket player in making?

I have the power!

The lesser practiced game of hide and see… err… seek!

The competition is not only about presenting people with moments of much-needed laughter. It also aims at spreading awareness about the importance and necessity of conserving wildlife.

So, keeping that in mind here are some more chuckle-worthy entries:

Stay away please!

Peekaboo?!

Amid the many images, a video of a sweet and naughty baby elephant also made its way online. Take a look:

Here are some more posts for you to enjoy!

The finalists of the competition are already selected and the winners will be announced on October 22 through an online ceremony.

Which of these images made you laugh the most?