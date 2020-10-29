Sections
Smriti Irani posts ‘falling ill’ meme after testing positive for Covid, people praise her spirit

Smriti Irani tweeted on Wednesday that she tested positive for Covid-19.

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smriti Irani’s share has won over many. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union Minister Smriti Irani is keeping her spirits up after she tested positive for Covid-19. After making the announcement on Twitter, Irani shared a meme on ‘falling ill’ on her Instagram account. The minister is known for sharing quirky and hilarious posts on the photo and video sharing platform and her recent share is no different.

“Just when I started having my veggies... have #covid will fight back,” she wrote as a caption adding the hashtags #dogazdoori #maskhaizaroori.

The image shared along with the caption says, “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?”.



The post, since being shared some 15 hours ago, has won over many. While some praised Irani’s spirit, many others wished her a speedy recovery.



“Kudos to you for having a sense of humour given the situation. You truly are a #strongwoman. Will eagerly wait to have you back in action. #bosslady!” commented an individual. “Please get well soon @smritiiraniofficial mam… anyway you have ample spirit... can see it from your humour in such condition too,” wrote another.

“Take full care... it’s not easy but positivity and rest will help along with your doctor’s advice,” added a third. “Get well soon, Queen,” shared a fourth.

Irani on Wednesday tweeted that she tested positive for Covid-19. “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple -- I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” she wrote in her tweet.

