Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani's 'don't angry me' then vs now pics are winning Instagram

Smriti Irani’s ‘don’t angry me’ then vs now pics are winning Instagram

Netizens found Smriti Irani’s ‘don’t angry me look’ post both adorable and funny.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:15 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared by Union minister Smriti Irani. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union minister Smriti Irani often shares pictures of herself and her family on Instagram. Her latest post is a take on the ‘then vs now’ trend featuring a picture from her childhood along with one from the present. It may leave you amused thanks to Irani’s hilarious caption shared along with the image.

“#taazatuesdays ke shubh avsar par introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback,” she wrote as her caption along with the collage.

The picture on the left in the collage shows a childhood picture of Irani with a stern expression. The photo on the right is a more recent one that captures the same kind of expression as the childhood picture.

Take a look at the post:



Netizens found Irani’s ‘don’t angry me look’ post both adorable and funny. The post, shared a few hours ago, has garnered over 35,500 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. Many appreciated the post with laughing emojis while some shared heart emojis to show their liking for the image.

“Superb. I really love your sense of humour,” said an Instagram user. “Reaction is same, angriness is same,” pointed out another. “Such cute expression,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

