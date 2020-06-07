Sections
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post is all about motivation

Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post is all about motivation

Smirit Irani’s post prompted people to share various replies.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smriti Irani shared this motivational quote. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani often shares funny, inspirational, and relatable posts on Instagram. Case in point, her latest post which is not just gaining appreciation from people but motivating them too.

The union minister shared a post a few hours ago, which says that when one does good deeds they experience the benefits of their actions in unexpected ways. “Even if it doesn’t do good anyways. Good thoughts, Good words, Good deeds,” with this caption Irani shared an image of a motivational quote.

Since being shared, Irani’s post received close to 19,000 likes – and counting. People had a lot to say about this inspirational life lesson post.

“True that,” wrote TV host and anchor Manish Paul, to which the minister replied with an emoji of folded hands. Television actor Nivaan Sen also shared a comment on the post, he agreed with Irani and wrote, “universal truth.”



“But do good without any expectations because expectation is the cause of frustration (My Father Believed!),” wrote another Instagram user. “Absolutely right!” expressed another. “Yes ma’am, trying,” commented a fourth. “Do good, Be good, All good is my motto,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zirakpur builder fined Rs 84 lakh by PPCB for environmental violations
Jun 07, 2020 21:05 IST
Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2020 20:59 IST
Cops have gone beyond their call of duty: Diana Penty
Jun 07, 2020 20:58 IST
9-year-old from Kenya designs hand-washing machine from scratch, gets Presidential Award
Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.