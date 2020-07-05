Sections
Smriti Irani’s motivational quote impresses many. ‘Very true,’ say people

Smriti Irani’s post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gained thousands of likes.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smriti Irani shared this image on her Instagram. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a motivational quote on life lessons and now it has left many impressed, including actors Sonu Sood, Divya Dutta, and Ronit Bose Roy.

With a one-word caption “word”, Irani shared the quote in the form of an image. The caption on the image reads, “We judge in others what we don’t accept in ourselves.”

These words of wisdom quickly piqued people’s interests and it’s clear from over 12,000 likes that it has received since being shared about three hours ago.



People shared all sorts of comments on the post. Actor Sonu Sood gave it a heart expressing his appreciation.



As for actor Ronit Roy Bose, he wrote “so true.” He then added, “A wise man said “until you have truly mastered yourself you do not have the right to judge anything or anybody”. A true master of oneself would have left judging far behind!”

Divya Dutta too expressed her reaction in a similar manner. “The best thing I read in a while!! So true!” she wrote.

There were several who wrote “very true” to express their agreement to the words in the quote. Some applauded Irani by writing “well said.”

“Wonderfully presented, brilliant as always @smritiiraniofficial, great positive vibes to start the day indeed,” expressed another.

Also Read | Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post is all about motivation

