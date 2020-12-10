Sections
Smriti Irani’s nostalgic post about her childhood may leave you emotional

While some shared their memories of childhood, others found Smriti Irani’s post to be heartening.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:32 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The second picture is of a young Smriti Irani with her grandfather. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared a post on Instagram that gives a glimpse of her childhood days. The post features two pictures from Irani’s childhood. It may leave you emotional and also make you miss the days gone by.

The first picture is of a rented house in RK Puram, New Delhi where Irani stayed in her younger days with her family. The second picture is of a young Irani with her grandfather.

In the caption, she shared her childhood memories. “Those who have lived in rented homes know what it feels like to pack your bags every 11 months to move onto the next place... many a times kids cry for they leave behind friends and take with them sweet memories... 1246 RK Puram , New Delhi was my home and still has my heart,” the Union Minister wrote.

“My Dadu... who shaped me, my life, my destiny. Memories of terrace lessons with my Nana which turned into life lessons,” she added.



Take a look at the post:

Shared almost eight hours ago, the post has already garnered more than 39,300 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some shared their memories of childhood, others found Irani’s post to be heartening. Many also pointed out how grandparents shape the personalities of children.

“Very true, it’s really a heart-breaking moment when we have to move on from our childhood,” wrote an Instagram user. “My beloved Babaji (grandpa) breathed his last in a house which doesn’t exist anymore but I still have every bit of him and that house alive in me. I just hope he keep looking at me and continue guiding,” expressed another.

“I don’t have memories of shifting houses but I definitely have a lot of memories with my grandma who I called Ma. Especially in winter afternoons, under the razai, eating oranges,” commented a third.

“Rented homes are temporary but have memories etched in your heart...forever,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this nostalgic post?

