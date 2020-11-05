Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani shares interesting Insta story about Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry

Smriti Irani shares interesting Insta story about Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry

“#Things you find on insta,” she wrote while sharing a picture detaining an incident which took place between Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smriti Irani shared the story with the title “Karma”. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani has not let coronavirus dampen her spirits. The union minster, on October 28, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She followed the tweet with hilarious post - a meme on falling ill - on Instagram and won a ton of praise. Irani has since been sharing several interesting and quirky posts as her Instagram Stories and her latest is no different. Taking to the photo and video sharing site, she shared posts detailing a connection between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Matthew Perry.

“#Things you find on insta,” she wrote while sharing a picture that details how Perry and his friend once beat up a classmate. This kid was Trudeau.

She followed this up with another Insta story on the duo. Titled, “Karma” she posted an old Twitter conversation between Trudeau and Perry which took place back in 2017.

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” Perry told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel while appearing on his show years ago. Following which, Trudeau shared a witty post tagging Perry and the actor replied in an equally funny way.

Here’s what Irani shared on her Insta story:

Smriti Irani shared this as her Insta story. ( Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial )

The image shows an Insta story shared by Smriti Irani. ( Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial )

Did you already know about this interesting relationship between Trudeau and Perry? Or did it come as a surprise?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:08 IST
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Nov 05, 2020 21:22 IST

latest news

IIT-Bombay to hold orientation for parents of incoming students
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:21 IST
Indonesia slips to first recession in over two decades amid Covid crisis
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
Bombay HC allows Maharashtra government to consider applications for new junior college classes, extra divisions
Nov 05, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.