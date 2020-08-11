Smriti Irani shares her family’s photo with an important message
All the people in the photo can be seen wearing their face masks.
Over the past few months, authorities and medical practitioners have been sharing a message about maintaining safety during this ongoing pandemic by washing one’s hands, practising social distancing and wearing a face mask. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared a picture on Instagram to further highlight the importance of wearing masks.
In the post, shared over an hour ago, Irani shared a picture of her family. All the people in the photo can be seen wearing their face masks.
“My loved ones never leave home without a face cover... don’t let yours either,” Irani wrote as a caption to the picture.
Since being shared, the image has collected over 13,000 likes - and counting. “Wow, what a beautiful family, Smriti,” posted actor Karishma Tanna. “Masks save us all. Thank you for sharing this!” Dr Malvika Iyer wrote.
Earlier, the minister had also shared a step by step procedure to make reusable masks at home using a clean cloth, a needle and some thread.
Smriti Irani is also known for sharing some hilarious posts on her Instagram account. Days ago, she shared a post that left many laughing out loud.
She posted a collage of several of her photos with a caption saying, “When you are waiting for 2020 to end”. Take a look at the entire post below:
What do you think of her recent post?