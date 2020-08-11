Smriti Irani shares her family’s photo with an important message

Sections
All the people in the photo can be seen wearing their face masks.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:56 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s the picture shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

Over the past few months, authorities and medical practitioners have been sharing a message about maintaining safety during this ongoing pandemic by washing one’s hands, practising social distancing and wearing a face mask. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared a picture on Instagram to further highlight the importance of wearing masks.

In the post, shared over an hour ago, Irani shared a picture of her family. All the people in the photo can be seen wearing their face masks.

“My loved ones never leave home without a face cover... don’t let yours either,” Irani wrote as a caption to the picture.



Since being shared, the image has collected over 13,000 likes - and counting. “Wow, what a beautiful family, Smriti,” posted actor Karishma Tanna. “Masks save us all. Thank you for sharing this!” Dr Malvika Iyer wrote.



Earlier, the minister had also shared a step by step procedure to make reusable masks at home using a clean cloth, a needle and some thread.

Smriti Irani is also known for sharing some hilarious posts on her Instagram account. Days ago, she shared a post that left many laughing out loud.

She posted a collage of several of her photos with a caption saying, “When you are waiting for 2020 to end”. Take a look at the entire post below:

What do you think of her recent post?

