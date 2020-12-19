Smriti Irani shares selfie, Neena Gupta and Mouni Roy react

If you follow Smriti Irani on Instagram, you may be aware that she often shares snippets of her life on the platform. Also, her posts prompt people to share various comments, including those by celebrities from different walks of life. Case in point, her recent share on the image and video sharing platform. It received responses from many, among them are Neena Gupta and Mouni Roy.

Irani shared a selfie along with a meaningful caption. “As the day draws to a close & the grease paint is off ... one peers into the lens of nothingness, plucking from the abyss hope for a new tomorrow... #heavy? Well, that’s the kind of day it’s been #raw,” she shared.

Take a look at the image she shared:

Since being shared, her post has received more than 48,000 likes and numerous comments. Actor Neena Gupta wrote, “Am so impressed Smriti you have become such a good orator you speak so well.” To which the union minister replied, “Thank you Mam, coming from you it’s not a compliment but a blessing. Things surely must have been tough for a person like you who has undertaken many adventures and fought the good fights. But here you are today shining bright; an example for all of us to emulate. Rock on Neena ji. You have all our love & adulation.”

Another person who praised Irani was Mouni Roy. “Isn’t it lovely though? The hope, the light we feel or expect to, from the shrine of the next day? Or we just wait for godot!!!!” she wrote. Irani replied with, “You have become a reflective practitioner. So grown up from the ‘Krishna Tulsi’ I knew ... here I am fawning over my own kid.”

Several others too shared similar comments on her post.

