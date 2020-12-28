Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani takes ‘help’ of Gru and Minions to share this relatable message. Watch

Smriti Irani takes ‘help’ of Gru and Minions to share this relatable message. Watch

“From past 10 min I am laughing ma’am,” expressed an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 01:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a scene from the film Despicable Me 2. (Screengrab)

When we say that one word that probably describes the phrase “Umeedon pe pani pher diya” perfectly is “2020,” chances are most of you will nod in agreement. This year panned out in a way that no one could have imagined and we all know not entirely in a good way. Now that we are at the last week of the last month of the year, people are rejoicing that it’s going to be over soon. Smriti Irani has joined in with an absolutely hilarious post. There is a high possibility that you’ll relate to the share too.

Taking to Instagram she shared a scene from the animated movie Despicable Me 2 featuring Gru and two Minions.

Take a look at the post and it may leave you chucking hard:

Since being shared some nine hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 63,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Hope we are relieved of the unexpected burdens imposed by 2020,” said an Instagram user. “From past 10 min I am laughing ma’am,” expressed another. “You’re awesome,” shared a third. There were also several who simply shared laughing out loud emoji.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

Also Read | ‘The #JaanLeLoMeri look,’ writes Smriti Irani while sharing this selfie. Working moms may relate

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
by Jamie Mullick
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

1 death, 155 fresh infections in Chandigarh tricity area
by HT Correspondents
How rich can aid economic recovery post-pandemic
by Roshan Kishore
Panchkula records 54% turnout, polling peaceful Panchkula
by Tanbir Dhaliwal
HT Chandigarh Our take: Finally, curtains come down on 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.