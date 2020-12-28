Smriti Irani takes ‘help’ of Gru and Minions to share this relatable message. Watch

When we say that one word that probably describes the phrase “Umeedon pe pani pher diya” perfectly is “2020,” chances are most of you will nod in agreement. This year panned out in a way that no one could have imagined and we all know not entirely in a good way. Now that we are at the last week of the last month of the year, people are rejoicing that it’s going to be over soon. Smriti Irani has joined in with an absolutely hilarious post. There is a high possibility that you’ll relate to the share too.

Taking to Instagram she shared a scene from the animated movie Despicable Me 2 featuring Gru and two Minions.

Take a look at the post and it may leave you chucking hard:

Since being shared some nine hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 63,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Hope we are relieved of the unexpected burdens imposed by 2020,” said an Instagram user. “From past 10 min I am laughing ma’am,” expressed another. “You’re awesome,” shared a third. There were also several who simply shared laughing out loud emoji.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

