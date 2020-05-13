Sections
Home / It's Viral / Snake found in ATM, netizens are wondering if it just came for a hiss-ab. Watch

Snake found in ATM, netizens are wondering if it just came for a hiss-ab. Watch

Failing at several attempts, it slithers to the cash-dispensing machine and finds a way to get on it.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:47 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Failing at several attempts, it slithers to the cash-dispensing machine and finds a way to get on it. (Twitter/@amitbhawani)

Snakes popping out from some totally unsuspecting places are nothing new to the Internet. Adding to that collection, a snake slithering inside an ATM is something that is here to give you fresh nightmares. The incident was recorded in an ATM in Ghaziabad and the video is not for the faint-hearted.

The horrifying clip was posted on Twitter by a number of Twitter users that shows a snake crawling on the floor of the ATM. For a few moments the snake tries to find its way out of the booth. Failing at several attempts, it slithers to the cash-dispensing machine and finds a way to get on it. Meanwhile, in the background, people joke about the snake trying to withdraw money.

The snake finally slithers into an into an opening of the machine

Check out the shocking clip:



The clip has garnered over 15,000 views and tons of stunned comments from netizens. While some were shaken with the fact that one needs to be cautious about snakes in ATMs too, others just pointed out the fact that the snake just probably went to the ATM to get a hiss-ab of his accounts.

What would you’ve done if you saw a snake in an ATM.

Also read | Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 11:03 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
May 13, 2020 11:50 IST

latest news

Over 14k cases in Mumbai, nearly 5k in Chennai: Top Covid-19-hit cities
May 13, 2020 12:26 IST
MNNIT inks MoU with firm for production, sale of Viralyser
May 13, 2020 12:22 IST
Mandi villagers demand body of 24-year-old who died in Saudi Arabia be repatriated
May 13, 2020 12:22 IST
Pause for a Cause: Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with face masks
May 13, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.