Snake found in ATM, netizens are wondering if it just came for a hiss-ab. Watch

Failing at several attempts, it slithers to the cash-dispensing machine and finds a way to get on it. (Twitter/@amitbhawani)

Snakes popping out from some totally unsuspecting places are nothing new to the Internet. Adding to that collection, a snake slithering inside an ATM is something that is here to give you fresh nightmares. The incident was recorded in an ATM in Ghaziabad and the video is not for the faint-hearted.

The horrifying clip was posted on Twitter by a number of Twitter users that shows a snake crawling on the floor of the ATM. For a few moments the snake tries to find its way out of the booth. Failing at several attempts, it slithers to the cash-dispensing machine and finds a way to get on it. Meanwhile, in the background, people joke about the snake trying to withdraw money.

The snake finally slithers into an into an opening of the machine

Check out the shocking clip:

The clip has garnered over 15,000 views and tons of stunned comments from netizens. While some were shaken with the fact that one needs to be cautious about snakes in ATMs too, others just pointed out the fact that the snake just probably went to the ATM to get a hiss-ab of his accounts.

What would you’ve done if you saw a snake in an ATM.

Also read | Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch